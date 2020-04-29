Dog fouling 'major issue' in north Louth - local cllr

Accoridng to a loca councillorin north Louth, dog fouling has become a "major issue" there over the last number of weeks.

In a post to Facebook, cllr Antoin Watters, wrote: "I have been contacted by numerous residents in Lordship and surrounding areas.

"I had raised the issue previously with Louth County Council and they are not providing this service anymore. However they have agreed to empty the existing bins which in time will be removed.

"I would plead with dog walkers to take the foul home with them and dispose of it properly."