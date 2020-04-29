Emergency water main repairs in Dundalk today

Irish Water has stated that they are carrying out emergency watermain repairs in Seatown, Mary Street North and Chapel Street in Dundalk.

They say that while works are ongoing customers in these locations and surrounding areas may be impacted by disruption to their supply.

In a statement released this morning, they added: "Customers may experience low pressure and/or outages for short periods today, Wednesday 29 April, until 6pm but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers.



"Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when emergency works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential repairs and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.



"Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.



"The latest updates on the repair will be available on the supply and service section of our website. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries."