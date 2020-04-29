Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday, April 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Aidan Gaynor, Hill Street, Dundalk

Suddenly at home. 26th April 2020. Aidan much loved husband of the late Aine née Mc Carthy and dear father of John and Liam, brother of Michael, Liam and the late Dermot. Aidan will be sadly missed by his sons, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to the restrictions government guidelines, regarding public gatherings Aidan’s Funeral will be held in private

The death has occurred of Mirko Calderón-Montecinos, Carroll Village, Dundalk

Formerly of Bolivia South America. Mirko beloved son of the late Rosa-Fany and Eduardo-Antonio, He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Carmen-Rosa, brother in-law Julio Peedraza-Hurtado, nephew Arthur, nieces Julianna, Rihanna and Diana, neighbours and friends.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

Due to Government Resticitions, Mirko's Funeral will take place Privately.

The death has occurred of Marie Collins (née Larkin) of “Ard Fern” Mount Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St Oliver Plunkett Hospital. 28th April 2020. Marie much loved wife of the late Harry, dear mother of Siobhán, Ciara and Garret, and nanny of Eoin, Aisling, Jonathan, Kevin, Glen, Clodagh, Jake, Lily and Anna, and great-granny of Kaiden, Kaylem, and Warren-Harry, and sister of Christine and Pat. Marie will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, sons-in-law Graham and Johnny and daughter in law Sarah, niece Naoise, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

As the numbers are restricted to 10 only, Marie’s Funeral will be streamed live on Thursday 30th April at 11am. www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown

The death has occurred of Seamus Connolly, 9 Fatima Park and late of St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Louth County Hospital. Loving husband of Margaret (née Hamill) cherished father of Kim, Bernie, Pauline, Joni, Seamus, Terri, Paul & Brendan. Predeceased by his infant daughter Margaret and son Joseph. Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 13 adoring grandchildren and 3 doting great-grandchildren, brothers Thomas & Brendan, sisters Christina, Breda & Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and all who knew and loved him.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Seamus’s Funeral will be held in private.