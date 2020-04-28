Let’s bake for Dundalk, while we’re apart

In a time of crisis, is it any surprise that we’ve turned into a baking nation? What could be more calming than kneading fresh dough or whipping up a few cupcakes in a world gone mad? Across the town and county a community of bakers, old hands and first timers, have taken out their mixing bowls and started sifting, folding and whisking. People have turned to baking not just as a means of killing time, but also to take a break from everything that’s going on around them and just create something delicious.

As a result, beautiful smells are wafting through kitchen windows across the town and county testifying to the wonders being created in our kitchens as ovens, blenders and food processors are put to the test like never before.

But as every baker knows, you need to share the fruits of your labour - and if you can’t do it in person, surely you can share it with the community? Bakers love to share ideas, inspiration and recipes and we want you to share yours so that we can help Dundalk folk bake their way through the lockdown. We want to see all your culinary works of art, even the ones that didn’t turn out quite as you expected!

Let’s get baking - send us your photos (ideally including you and your creation!) so that we can all #BakeforDundalk during this pandemic.

Email editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie with your wonderful entries