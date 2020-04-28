Dundalk’s Jinx Lennon: ‘I still don’t find enough time to get what I want done yet’

One of Dundalk’s more unique talents, Jinx Lennon released a brand new album just as the world shuttered itself away and everything seemed to cave in around us. Not exactly the soundest business decision, you’d imagine.

But, Covid-19 and the almost apocalyptic-like impact on music gatherings and music in general, doesn’t seem to phase him.

Remarkably, Jinx is now 56-years-old, but you wouldn’t think it by listening to his urban poetry tunes and the socially-conscious themes of his songs - both old and new.

There’s a nagging desire to break new ground, both technology-wise and content-wise.

The pandemic hasn’t halted this search for something new and different.

He is, however, also a realist, especially when it comes to how he thinks this whole situation will go down.

“I guess some people are more in tune with the advantages of doing live streaming and internet shows than others,” he proffers, when musing on the impact on musicians. “If you are a musician and you believe in what you are doing, you’ll find a way to get on with it. I get a sense that musicians hope this will pan out very soon. I still can’t see things picking up until at least the autumn.”

While many in his industry will wince at that assessment, Jinx takes it in his stride. If anything, he’s busier than ever.

“I have loads of new material that has been influenced by the lockdown and Covid-19 situation on a local level, because for me the local becomes the universal. It’s more important to send out something uplifting that deals with it head on.

“I am currently in the last stages of the follow-up album which will be a proper psychedelic folk guitar record and I've been able to do a lot of it at home because myself and Chris Barry the producer/engineer had recorded all the songs at his studio in Drumcondra before the Covid crisis hit, so I was able to add instruments on Pro-logic X on my Mac to the bedrock of the studio songs and send it off to Chris to mix. I’m really happy with the sound of it so far.”

But come now, it can’t all be so positive, surely there’s been a hit caused by Covid-19?

“I had a tour booked and I had to postpone an Eventbrite ticketed show in Thomas House in Dublin on May 1, which I was worried about, but most venue managers are quite understanding and Kev who runs Thomas House put it back to November for me no problem and I could refund people who didn't want to wait till November.

“There is a sense of solidarity. I find that especially in Dundalk, that there is solidarity amongst local musicians, a lot of whom have bought my new LP,” he adds.

Many musicians - local and international - have taken to performing for fans online, Jinx dipped his toe in that for a bit, but new music and new songs are all-consuming.

“I have recorded several things by phone for different online performance outlets. I‘m still writing a lot and the fact that I've been able to concentrate on the next album has made a difference. I still don't find enough time to get what I want done yet, which isn't a bad complaint.”

His new album Border Schizo Fffolk Songs for the Fuc**d has, despite the pandemic, received glowing praise across the national press, with Tony Clayton-Lea of the Irish Times calling it Jinx’s “best work yet”, but the Dundalk musician was confident of its quality before it came out.

“We recorded it in two days, myself and Sean Bradley and Ben Reel - the producer/sound engineer - at Ben's place in Silverbridge last February 2019. Then I spent the rest of the year getting it right sound-wise. I knew it was good, but I was surprised by the great reviews. It does make a difference, especially when the critics sound like they actually listened to the content which I felt was true this time. Tony Clayton Lea and Steve Cummins gave it a great thumbs up.”

A promo video for single LIVE NORTH LOUTH, released online, worked a treat in spreading the word. Still, it was very much a collaborative effort and Jinx is quick to praise those that jumped on board.

“The video LIVE NORTH LOUTH, of course, kicked it all off. Niall Mc Cann and the lads made a great video for me. Having great musicians guesting on the album like Sean Quigley, Sharon Mc Ardle, Conall Duffy and the Hendy Brothers made a big difference and then Heather Oakes organised the children's choir for "Pink Ice Cream and Aeroplanes" which was brilliant.

“Gregory Dunne and David Manning did the photos and I did the artwork myself, like I've done for the last few albums.”

Does he think there will be a lot of musicians using the crisis as a theme in their future work?

“I can probably see the more socially conscious musicians, like rappers will have a few rhymes about these times. I have a few songs about it anyways, some of the new ones: Masks Masks Masks, Stand 10 feet back, Enjoy your Avacado Now, Wobbly People. The writing never stops with me anyways.”