Arrest made in garda probe into Louth organised crime gang activities

Gardaí attached to the Detective Unit at Ashbourne and members of the Serious Crime Review Team, Garda National Bureau Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) have, this morning, carried out an arrest arising from their investigation into the activities of an Organised Crime Grouping based in the Louth / Meath area.

The arrest was undertaken in Co. Meath and a male aged in his 50’s (English National) is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Ashbourne Garda station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

The offences under investigation include the murders of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane in 2015, the discovery of firearms in Gormanston on April 15 and the discovery of a large quantity of ammunition April 24 2019 also in the Gormanston area.

Investigations are ongoing.