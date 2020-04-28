‘People of Dundalk have been very generous with support’

Local cafes and restaurants have been working tirelessly over the past number of weeks amid restrictions to provide for the local community.

In times of hardship where many are unable to leave their homes, many locals within this industry have accommodated people as best they can during these trying times.

The limiting of cash payment has been adhered to by local food service providers with apps such as Q Kangaroo, which was launched late last year by local man Ross Kernan and his team, has been a huge help and success to local businesses, particularly now as it allows customers to pre-order and pay for food for collection or delivery by card payment online.

McAteer’s Food House, located in Clanbrassil street which offers the sale and serving of gourmet food, has been putting great effort into providing produce for the local community in these difficult times.

The shop is currently open for collections, while strictly adhering to government regulations for locals to shop or collect ready-made meals.

Great effort has been made by the local business to provide a delivery service for many members of the community who may not be able to leave the confines of their own homes for safety reasons to receive a range of goods from sweet treats to ready meals prepared by the hard-working staff in the restaurant.

Using methods such as the Q Kangaroo app has allowed the McAteer’s to adhere to public safety guidelines by allowing prepayment for collections and deliveries to further limit contact and promote social distancing.

They have also been active on social media posting lighthearted content keeping customers updated on the runnings of the business

Speaking to the Democrat, owner Jerome McAteer spoke about how the business is running in such challenging times with the current restrictions that are in place and what it takes to provide an essential service at this time.

How are you managing as a small local business at this time?

We are managing ok. 60% of our staff are gone so the rest of us in the shop are keeping busy.

Could you explain the process of providing a delivery service in the locality at this time?

I post our menu every morning on Instagram and Facebook. Most people ring up with their order and we either deliver if they are in the locality or they can pick it up.

How is the delivery service being received by the local community? Have there been many orders since launching the service?

Delivery has been going pretty good. Mostly older people are availing of it or their children are ordering for them if they cannot get out.

Any thoughts or comments about the current situation from a local business point of view?

We have just adapted our business to suit the current situation. Making more ready meals and the delivery service are working well.

Also, the Q Kangaroo service is working well, which suits younger customers. If this continues for a while then we will continue to expand our meal selection and hopefully, it will grow.

Panama Coffee, which is situated in the heart of Dundalk amid restrictions have been finding the current situation a challenge.

The cafe itself, which is popular among the local community have also been finding ways to adjust and keep the business afloat during this time.

Currently open for pick up to give locals their coffee fix, Panama has also become the first coffee shop in Dundalk to offer a delivery service at this time.

Serving hot beverages and a selection of lunch dishes within safe conditions, the operations have been a success in recent weeks throughout the restrictions

The local business is equipped with a mobile card reader to limit cash handling throughout the delivery services in a bid to promote safer interactions with both customers and staff.

Stephen Egan, owner of Panama Coffee spoke to the Democrat about how the cafe has been getting on recently throughout the restrictions and the process of offering a first of its kind service.

How are you managing as a small local business at this time?

At the moment we are managing ok, obviously business has fallen off a cliff but we are coping as beverage and food providers are permitted to stay open under the government guidelines and the people of Dundalk have been very generous with their support.

Could you explain the process of providing a delivery service in the locality at this time?

This has really taken off. Hats off to the likes of Tony's Pizza and Dominos who are masters of this side of the business channel.

Most of our deliveries are between 9 and 1. We do ask for a minimum order just to make it worth our time.

We tend to super heat the coffees being delivered but each take out cup has a splash stick in it which keeps more heat in during the delivery process and stops the coffee from spilling out of the hole in the cup.

How is the delivery service being received by the local community? Have there been many orders since launching the service?

People really appreciate being able to get the coffee at home during the lockdown, we have a lot of clients who may buy coffees for their neighbours or family members and we are able to take payment over the phone.

We also have a mobile card reader to avoid handling cash and help in the whole contactless delivery and payment process that a lot of people are still asking for.

Any thoughts or comments about the current situation from a local business point of view?

We do have an advantage as we are allowed to open and just do pick up and delivery, but a lot of local businesses are obviously suffering and we will have to come up with a way to slowly get things up and running for the town when it is safe to do so.

Whether that be the compulsory wearing of masks, more and faster testing or using phone apps.

I'm sure we will beat this, but those businesses who have been forced to close have to be supported by the local and national government when we open up the town again.