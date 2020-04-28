INTERVIEW: Louth Community Response forum ‘a real example of partnership at work’ - Martin

Chief Executive of Louth County Council Joan Martin has been at the forefront of the Louth Community Response Forum since it was rolled out to help local people and continue essential services amid the Covid-19 emergency.

Speaking to the Democrat this week, Ms Martin explains just how the forum has helped locals in need and the huge ongoing efforts to try and maintain the service.

David Lynch: Can you give us an insight into what is being done behind the lines?

Joan Martin: The Council has been working behind the scenes from the beginning of the health emergency to put in place measures to ensure that essential services to the public will not be affected. This has been quite successful with 16 core services being maintained. Other staff have embraced the community call service with enthusiasm and dedication working from 8.00 to 8.00 seven days a week. The call centre is now well established and community support throughout the county is being coordinated to ensure that voluntary groups have the resources needed to ensure vulnerable citizens' needs are met.

DL: What has the response been like from the public so far?

JM: There has been a wonderful response from individuals and groups throughout the county ready to play their part in supporting vulnerable people

DL: What has it been like trying to coordinate such a huge effort?

JM: In such an unprecedented situation for everybody, the staff of Louth County Council have developed new and innovative methods of working to meet the needs of those most at risk. It has been a challenge but thanks to the experienced staff of the Community section and the strong ties developed over many years with the voluntary sector that challenge has been met.

DL: What has it been like working with other services?

JM: As I said previously, the staff of the Community section have been working closely with a wide range of voluntary groups and volunteers for many years so there is already a very good working relationship established. This has made the putting in place of the community supports move very quickly, a real example of partnership at work.

DL: Are there any stories you’ve heard of how the Response Forum has helped some people out?

JM: There has been a lot of positive feedback from service users both in relation to how the call was dealt with in the call centre to the volunteers themselves. In the current circumstances, being able to ensure older people get the groceries or prescriptions they need is life-changing. For them being able to get to a medical appointment has a massive impact on their quality of life, getting somebody to their chemotherapy appointment is extremely satisfying for the staff and volunteers and obviously, a huge relief for the people involved. Every call we receive and react to makes such a difference to the people involved.

DL: Can you give us a rundown of a standard day managing the Response Forum?

JM: Most calls are received between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm but the staff are working from 8.00 to 8.00 seven days a week, so the key task is ensuring call centre staff are in place and dealing with the queries as they come in. Coupled with that is the task of working with the volunteers to make sure there are people available to do the work on the ground and report back to the call centre.

I can’t overstate how fantastic the reaction of the staff and volunteers has been to this challenge and how satisfying it is to know that our most vulnerable citizens are being supported in such an efficient and friendly way.

Call: 1800 805 817