Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Yvonne Dolan (née Brennan) Billywood, Moynalty, Meath / Dundalk

Yvonne Dolan, formerly St. James', Cortial Rd, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Aged 34 years, suddenly at her home.

Cherished wife of 7 months to her husband and best friend Eoin, Beloved daughter of Mary and Raymond and loving sister to Roisin(Carolan) and Robert, adoring Godmother and Aunt to R.J., deeply regretted by her mother-in-law Patricia, sisters-in-law, Susan, Ann-Marie, Amy and Stephney, brothers-in-law, Andrew, Kevin, Robbie, Peter and Ciaran, nieces and nephews, Pete, Blathnaid, Finn, Debhlin, Liam and Conor. Her dearly loved special friend Teddy and her work colleagues in the Home Base Team and Nursing staff at St. Bridgid's Complex, Ardee, her relatives, neighbours and large circle of great friends.

May Yvonne Rest In Eternal Peace

A private family mass and interment will take place on Friday next at the Church of The Assumption, Moynalty.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Kerley-McGeeney Great Northern Haven, Dundalk

Geraldine Kerley-McGeeney, Sunday 26th April 2020. Suddenly, but peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her father Peadar (late of Market Street). Geraldine will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Gerry, loving mother Nancy, brother Donal, sister Maire Murphy, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions,

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only.

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Leavy (née Martin), The Crescent, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Dealgan House, Nursing home. 26th April 2020. Rosemarie beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Martin, dear wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Raymond and sister of the late Paddy, Tom and Maura. Rosemarie will be sadly missed by her son, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

As the numbers are restricted to 10 only, Rosemarie’s Funeral will be streamed live on Tuesday, 28th April, at 11am.

www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown

The death has occurred of Seamus Wallace, Darver, Readypenny, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Seamus will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sister Maeve (Quinn), nephews Michael and John, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

A Private Funeral and burial will take place for Family only. Funeral Mass will be streamed on Wednesday, 29th at 11am via MCN Media link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-parish-darver