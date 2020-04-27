Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, April 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Leavy (née Martin), The Crescent, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Dealgan House, Nursing home. 26th April 2020. Rosemarie beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Martin, dear wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Raymond and sister of the late Paddy, Tom and Maura. Rosemarie will be sadly missed by her son, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

As the numbers are restricted to 10 only, Rosemarie’s Funeral will be streamed live on Tuesday, 28th April, at 11am.

www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown

The death has occurred of Geraldine Kerley-McGeeney, Great Northern Haven, Dundalk

Suddenly but peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her father Peadar (late of Market Street). Geraldine will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Gerry, loving mother Nancy, brother Donal, sister Maire Murphy, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Florence Cleary (née Cunningham) of Dundalk / Dunmore, Galway

Formerly of Ballintava, Dunmore, Co. Galway. Peacefully in the devoted care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home Dundalk Co. Louth. Much loved daughter of the late Harriet and Michael and beloved wife of the late Johnny. Florrie dear mother of Ann. Deeply mourned and celebrated for the gift she was by Ann, her nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Florrie's Funeral will take place Privately.

The death has occurred of Brigid (Cissie) Duffy, Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Saint Mary's Hospital, Drogheda. Cissie, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Brigid. Predeceased by her brothers John, Thomas (Joe), Kevin and Eamonn and sister Sheila. Sadly missed by her sisters Theresa (Tessie) and Irene (Nugent), nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Cissie will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would like to attend but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the condolence section below. A memorial Mass to celebrate Cissie's life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Durnin (née Martin) of Mourneview, Point Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in her 99 year, in the dedicated care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being lovingly cared for by Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Michael, Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Seamus and Michael (Dundalk), daughters Kathleen Campbell (Dromiskin) and Marie-Therese Duggan (Lucan), son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Caitriona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only in Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church on Monday at 11 o'clock and can be viewed by webcam link

www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

The death has occurred of Pauline Flanagan (née Rooney), Dundalk, Louth / Naas, Kildare

Passed away peacefully April 24th 2020 in the tender, loving care of the wonderful staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, beloved wife of the late Peadar Flanagan and deeply missed by her loving sons John and Peter, daughters Marie and Paula, son in law Damien and partners Avril, Daniella, Reza and all her grandchildren, brother Shane, sister Anne, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially Eilish.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Bríd and her amazing staff at Craddock House for their endless support and loving care. Also a special mention for Eilish, Phil and Caitriona in Dundalk.

Due to the Covid 19 directive a private family funeral will take place.

Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies. A memorial mass for Pauline will take place at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

"To our beautiful, singing, smiling Mam, who touched the hearts of everyone she met, May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Florence McDowell (née Lavelle), “Laverne” Brookfield, Haggardstown

Peacefully, in Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Co. Cavan, 24th April 2020. Florence, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Julia, loving wife of the late William, sister of Michael, Gerard and the late Frances Carroll, Nan Mc Mahon, Nora Jordan, Violet Mc Ardle, James and T.J.. Florence will be sadly missed by her brothers, brother in law Harry, sister in law Anne, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

As the numbers are restricted to 10 only, Florence’s Funeral will be streamed live at 1pm on Sunday 26th April.

The death has occurred of Mavis Woods, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Margaret, brothers her twin Fergus, Emmett, and Robert, who died in infancy and sisters Maura, Kathleen, Sheila, Nuala and Aleece. She will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Tommy McDermott and Peter Ryan, sister-in-law Mary Woods, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Mavis' funeral will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Mavis and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.