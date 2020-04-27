HSE hospital group support at Dundalk nursing home 'terminating' from next week

In a communication sent to staff at Dealgan House Nursing home, which has been seen by the Democrat, management there have revealed that the RCSI Hospital Group - which has been helping to run the facility since April 17 - will be "terminating their support" from next week.

The email states that management at Dealgan House, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak, "know which of our residents and staff are Covid-19 positive and which are clear".

It adds: "We are confident that given proper care, most of the residents infected by the virus will make a good recovery."

In relation to the issue of PPE for staff, the statement explained: "Full PPE is available for staff caring for residents who are positive and training has been and will continue to be provided in its proper use.

"For those who tested negative, every care is being taken to ensure that they remain so. The result is that Dealgan House is again a safe place in which to live and work."

The statement goes on: "We look forward in the next few weeks to extinguishing the outbreak completely and to ensuring it never reoccurs.

"The nursing home will gradually return to normal, activities for residents will resume and visiting in some form or other will again be allowed."

The email also dealt with the issue of staffing at the facility, stating: "We, therefore, require all staff to return to work as soon as it is possible for them to do so."

The private nursing home, which has reportedly seen at least ten residents pass away from Covid-19, thanked the hospital group for its support, saying: "We have received tremendous support over the past week from the RCSI Hospital Group and from the change made to testing policy."