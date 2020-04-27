Gardai
Fully-working Go Kart found abandoned in Louth
Gardai in Ardee are putting out an appeal for the owner of a full-working motorised Honda Go Kart, which was found at Mellifont Abbey in Collon recently to contact them.
The vehicle is currently being stored at Ardee Garda Station.
"If anyone has any information which could assist us with finding the owners, please contact the public office at Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130."
