One man charged in connection with Dundalk dangerous driving incident

Gardaí have charged one man, aged in his 30s, in relation to an incident of dangerous driving which concluded on the R132 north of Dundalk yesterday afternoon.

He is due to appear before Monaghan District Court this morning, 27th April 2020 at 10.30am.

The two other men arrested in relation to this incident remain detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Dundalk Garda Station this morning.