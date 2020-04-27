'Long term solution needed for water source in Louth Village and Tallanstown'

Local councillor John Sheridan has called on Irish Water and Louth County Council to come up with a long term solution for water sourcing in Louth Village and Tallanstown.

Speaking to the Democrat, the Fianna Fail councillor said: "The lifting of the boil water notice in Tallanstown this week is the end of nine months of difficulties for the area, but a long term solution is needed to prevent this happening again. I have this week raised this matter with Irish Water.

"This has been a very challenging few months since the initial boil water notice was announced in July 2019. There was the initial seven weeks before the majority of residents got their water back. Then the long wait for pipe repairs which happened in January to remove the notice covering Tallanstown village then to this week when the final group of 16 houses have had the notice lifted."

He added: "A fairly challenging audit was carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency in August 2019 and while the drinking water is currently at the required standard the plant itself is not fit for long term needs. I understand long term the solution is to decommission the Mullacrew plant and replace it with water supply from the Dundalk and Ardee systems. This will require some long term construction works."

"With the notice now lifted it would be easy for everyone to walk away and think the issue is solved, but I will fight for these new works to be done so that we're not landed in a similar situation again. The Mullacrew plant treats water from the Glyde river and provides drinking water to over 2000 houses in Louth Village, Tallanstown and Knockbridge."

Cllr Sheridan concluded: "I raised this at County Council meetings since last Autumn and have today written to Irish Water asking for an update on the capital works for the Mullacrew plant."