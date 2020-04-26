Garda car damaged in north Louth pursuit; three arrested

According to a statement from gardai, at approximately 4:35pm, today, a car failed to stop for Gardaí carrying out COVID-19 checkpoints in the Swords area.

A managed containment operation ensued which ended when the offending vehicle was stopped on the northbound lanes of the R132, north of Dundalk a short time later.

During the course of the containment operation an official Garda car was damaged but no persons were injured.

The occupants of the car, three men, all in their 30s have been arrested and are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.