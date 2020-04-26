UPDATED: Major garda pursuit on M1 in north Louth

At least ten gardai vehicles were involved in a pursuit along the M1 motorway in north Louth this evening.

According to LMFM, three people are in custody following the high-speed chase on the M1 motorway.

The car they were travelling in is alleged to have failed to stop for a Covid-19 checkpoint in Dublin.

They were arrested near Junction 20 for Jonesborough.

The pursuit occurred along the northbound side of the M1 at around 5.15pm.

A garda helicopter was also seen in the skies above at the same time.

There are also unconfirmed reports of a large PSNI presence in the Cullaville area.

The Democrat has contacted gardai for a comment on the incident.

More as we get it.