REPORT: McDonald's planning reopening

McDonald's is planning on reopening its restaurants in Ireland on a limited basis from next month.

According to the Irish Farmers Journal, McDonald's are eyeing mid-May for a reopening which will be limited and will see food served by drive-thru or delivery.

The chain had shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company's Dundalk restaurant is beside Tesco Extra at Stapleton Place and has a drive-thru facility.