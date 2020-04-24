Residents in Ardee and mid-Louth advised to conserve water

Irish Water are advising customers in Ardee and surrounding areas to conserve water as essential works are being carried out at Ardee water treatment plant.

Irish Water say that in order to minimise any impact on customers the network has been reconfigured and customers previously supplied from Smarmore reservoir are now being supplied from Collon reservoir.

They add that customers in the following locations may be impacted by low water pressure and water outages while the essential works are carried out; Ardee, Stickillen, Mullenstown, Pepperstown and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.

The statement continued: "Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

"While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can make a big difference in water use. Taking a shower instead of a bath also saves water. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/

"Irish Water and Louth County Council would like to thank customers for their patience as work continues. For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278 and contact us on Twitter @IWCare."