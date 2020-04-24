Dundalk Chamber online tourism conference a ‘great success’ 

Dundalk Chamber held their first-ever on-line Tourism Conference titled “Learn from the Best”.

Organized by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Louth Leader Partnership, Local Enterprise Office Louth, Louth County Council, Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford and The Marshes Shopping Centre, the event brought experts together from all over Ireland.

The event took place over two mornings on the 22nd and 23rd April was chaired by Kieran Swail of the Southern Regional College. The event gave practical tips on how to improve your tourism business so you can increase your sales and boost attendance figures at your attraction!

There were five key speakers including Hermione Winters President of Slow Food Ireland who discussed “What slow food can do for me”.

Wayne Denner hosted a workshop on the World of Tourism Talks- Deeper Connections with Podcasting”. John Fitzgerald of Ballyhoura Failte Development Group told his story of “Ballyhoura and how to be different.”.

Cillian Murphy of Loop Head Tourism covered “why not!” and finally Pól Ó Conghaile- Travel Editor with the Irish Independent discussed “2020 Vison;10 things your visitors want this year”

Each session had a very lively question and answer session with great interaction from speakers and delegates.

President of Dundalk Chamber Pat McCormick was delighted with the superb line up of speakers who all have a wonderful story to help and their experience is bound to help local tourism providers in these uncertain times.

Presentations can be obtained from Brenda in the Chamber.

Pat also mentioned that if anyone in the tourism or hospitality sector would like to join the Tourism Committee of Dundalk Chamber who meet every two months for one hour to contact Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie