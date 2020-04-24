A stirring poem from Dundalk poet for these 'extraordinary' times

Local writer and poet Noel Sharkey, from Blackrock, has penned a rather stirring poem or, as he says himself: "a type of prayer really, which I've written and which I hope may be suitable for the extraordinary times we are all enduring."

There's something in this for all of us right now:

AFFIRMATION

I am the summer night upon the plain,

The honeyed shafts of the rising sun;

I am the storms, the wind and rain-

The pinkish glow of an evening done.

I am each field of wheat; the quiet retreat

Of a woodland path so seldom trod.

I am the moon and stars; the cold and heat-

Be still and know that I am God.

Be still and know that I am he-

The river flowing continually over stone;

The living spirit of each leafy tree-

The constant creation of blood and bone;

The declining day, the morning dew,

The waving grass upon each tufted sod,

I am winter's decay, and spring's renew-

Be still and know that I am God.

By Noel Sharkey