A stirring poem from Dundalk poet for these extraordinary times
Local writer and poet Noel Sharkey, from Blackrock, has penned a rather stirring poem or, as he says himself: "a type of prayer really, which I've written and which I hope may be suitable for the extraordinary times we are all enduring."
There's something in this for all of us right now:
AFFIRMATION
I am the summer night upon the plain,
The honeyed shafts of the rising sun;
I am the storms, the wind and rain-
The pinkish glow of an evening done.
I am each field of wheat; the quiet retreat
Of a woodland path so seldom trod.
I am the moon and stars; the cold and heat-
Be still and know that I am God.
Be still and know that I am he-
The river flowing continually over stone;
The living spirit of each leafy tree-
The constant creation of blood and bone;
The declining day, the morning dew,
The waving grass upon each tufted sod,
I am winter's decay, and spring's renew-
Be still and know that I am God.
By Noel Sharkey
