Dundalk provisional licence holder had no tax, NCT, L-plates and was unaccompanied - car seized

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Members of the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped the above driver of this vehicle yesterday.

The car had no tax and NCT and the driver was a provisional license holder and was unaccompanied they also had no L-plates displayed.

Gardai say the vehicle was seized.