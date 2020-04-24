Gardai
Dundalk provisional licence holder had no tax, NCT, L-plates and was unaccompanied - car seized
Gardai
Members of the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped the above driver of this vehicle yesterday.
The car had no tax and NCT and the driver was a provisional license holder and was unaccompanied they also had no L-plates displayed.
Gardai say the vehicle was seized.
