Louth Boil Water Notice finally lifted for all after nine months

Irish Water has announced that, following consultation with the HSE, it has finally lifted the Boil Water Notice for customers in the following areas in Tallanstown with immediate effect: Glyde Road, Rathbrist Cottages estate and surrounding areas.

It has been possible to lift the Boil Water Notice fully - which has been in place since July 2019 - following works carried out on the Tallanstown Public Water Supply, they add.

Irish Water, in a statement today, said: "Over the last few months, Irish Water and Louth County Council have carried out a programme of remedial works to ensure a safe, high-quality supply for the area served by the Tallanstown Supply. Following extensive monitoring and investigative work, Irish Water can now confirm that adequate chlorine levels are being maintained consistently at all locations, including Glyde Road and within Rathbrist Cottages estate. It is necessary that chlorine is present at adequate levels in drinking water to ensure that the water remains disinfected and safe to drink when it gets to the taps in people’s homes and businesses.

"Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses in the Tallanstown area. We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we worked to resolve this issue, particularly for those who remained on the Boil Water Notice for the entire period. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding the water supply for the future is a vital focus.

"Irish Water has contacted all registered vulnerable customers in Glyde Road and Rathbrist Cottages estate to inform them the Boil Water Notice has now been rescinded. Should customers have any queries regarding the rescinding of the Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline - 1850 278 278."