Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, April 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary McCormack (née Beirne) of Old Dawson Demesne, Ardee

Peacefully at her residence. Mary; predeceased by her husband Brendan and brother Jim will be sadly missed by her loving family daughers Valerie, Olive, Fiona and Marese, sons Martin and Donal, grandchildren Sinéad, Eimear, Ailbhe, Conor, Sarah, Caoimhe, Liam, Ailís, Kate, Aoife, Gráinne and Brendan, sisters Monica, Margaret and Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Private funeral and burial will take place for the family in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, on Friday, 24th at 10am. Mass will be live streamed from the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee via MCN Media. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

The death has occurred of Sammy O'Hare of Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Jason, Samantha, Kim and Sam. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Jay, Conall, Kelly, Fionn, Oisín, Cian, Sophie, Lilly and Kate, son-in-law Greg, Sam’s partner Donna, brother John, sisters Theresa, Bernie and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Rosaleen, Mary, Kathleen, Rita and Phil.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Sammy's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Sammy and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.