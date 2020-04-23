Dundalk gardai respond to reports of men armed with hammers in estate

Gardaí in Dundalk responded to reports of a public order incident in the Marian Park area, Dundalk this evening.

At approximately 6.45pm Gardaí received report of two males in the area who were believed to be armed with hammers. Upon arrival at the scene, one male, aged in his 20s, was observed acting aggressively.

The man then attempted to flee the scene. Gardaí pursued the man on foot and arrested him. He is currently detained in Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and is due to appear before Dundalk District Court tomorrow morning.