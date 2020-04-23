Louth hospital dealing with most critical care Covid-19 cases outside of Dublin

According to the most recent report from the HSE, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (OLOL) in Drogheda is one of the worst-hit hospital's in the country when it comes to critical care cases of Covid-19.

The figures for Wednesday, April 22, show that the County Louth hospital is dealing with nine confirmed critical care cases, which places it fifth on the list of most impacted in the country in this regard, behind the Dublin hospitals of St Vincent's (13), St James's (13), Tallaght (12) and The Mater (12).

The local hospital did still have five critical care beds vacant, according to these figures.

OLOL was also dealing with 18 suspected cases of Covid-19 and has 28 confirmed cases of the virus in total.

Meanwhile the Irish Examiner is reporting that up to 10 midwives at OLOL has tested positive for Covid-19, while 20 have been tested.

The paper also reports that the number of healthcare workers with Covid-19 in the HSE North East Region has more than doubled in recent days from 164 to 406.