Dundalk retail worker: ‘We do it to help our friends, family and our older people’

By this stage, nearly everyone has probably spared a thought or two for the retail staff during the Covid-19 crisis. Deemed essential workers, they’ve kept the shelves stocked with vital goods, so the rest of us can stay home more.

For many of us our biggest (only?) social outing these days is the weekly shop. It’s something of a strange novelty - queuing outside in neat lines, waiting to be allowed inside. Once within, we are urged to adhere to the social distancing measures and get the shopping done as quickly as possible - minimising potential exposure.

Those working inside, though, carry on regardless; ensuring the huge supply lines terminate regularly with sufficient goods on the shelves at all times. It’s an incredible, constant logistics and personal effort.

John Smyth, from Dundalk, works in one such supermarket in town. The past few weeks have been a real eye-opener for all working in retail, he says.

“The first stage, during the panic buying, was a disaster, as the place was packed and everyone was buying things in bulk - the place was being wiped out,” reflects the 27-year-old, when speaking to the Democrat this week. “The shop looked to be in bits, as there was not much left on the shelves.”

During those early days of the pandemic, when some people seemed to ‘lose their composure somewhat’, John says he saw the panic firsthand and a little too up close, at times.

“Every second person was asking about products such as baby foods and pasta and pasta sauces and rices, pizzas and baking stuff. So many other things that people were buying in bulk, leaving others with none and then other people worrying if there was going to be any at all.”

He adds: “I have worked there for over three years and I have never seen it as busy, ever. Before the lockdown, they let everyone in; people were climbing on top of each other, grabbing anything and everything off the shelves. You’d swear the shopping centres were closing down. It was so crazy and very frustrating to work under those circumstances.”

The pressure to keep the show on the road has been immense.

“The work schedule was crazy, as most people were doing over 40 hours a week - even doing six days (a week).”

Through the tiredness and near-constant work, John believes most in retail wouldn’t have it any other way right now - they know there’s a bigger picture to think of.

“Yeah it has been really exhausting, but to be honest, I think it’s just because of the situation, we do it to help out our friends, family and older people, especially in these hard times.”

From a safety point of view, does he feel enough has been done to protect workers?

“We have been provided with gloves and hand sanitisers and they have put lots of ‘Keep 2 metres apart’ signs up. The staff, when we’re in the canteen, have been made to distance, with only two people per table, well spread out.

“Our security team is doing a great job, as they are only letting so many people in at a time, that makes it so much easier.”

While there may be a small number who are not taking the restrictions seriously, John is regimental in his own approach to them - even when not working.

“When I have a day off I’m just at home and stay at home. I take this seriously, because this coronavirus is not a joke, as we see people are dying every day.”

While May 5 is the current date set for the end of lockdown, there’s a feeling that whatever happens, restrictions of some sort will remain in place regardless, leaving retail staff still putting themselves into potentially difficult situations, John understands this.

“Yeah I know we will have to because we are a very busy store and we all have a job to do and we put ourselves at risk everytime we work.

“But not all heroes wear capes,” he adds with a smile.