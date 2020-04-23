Gardai
Dundalk gardai seize two vehicles as part of Covid-19 checkpoint patrols
Members of the Dundalk Road Policing Unit conducted Covid-19 checkpoints across the town yesterday, and in the process, two vehicles were seized and the drivers were directed to return home as they were in breach of Government Health Regulations.
The driver of the white Astra had no Tax/NCT and the driver of the van was detected on their phone and had no Insurance.
Dundalk RPU conducted #Covid19 checkpoints. Two vehicles seized and the drivers directed to return home as they were in breach of Government Health Regulations. The driver of the white Astra had no Tax/NCT and the driver of the van was detected on their phone & had no Insurance.
