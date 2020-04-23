Gardai

Dundalk gardai seize two vehicles as part of Covid-19 checkpoint patrols

David Lynch

David Lynch

Members of the Dundalk Road Policing Unit conducted Covid-19 checkpoints across the town yesterday, and in the process, two vehicles were seized and the drivers were directed to return home as they were in breach of Government Health Regulations.

The driver of the white Astra had no Tax/NCT and the driver of the van was detected on their phone and had no Insurance.