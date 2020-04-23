Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, April 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Sammy O'Hare of Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Jason, Samantha, Kim and Sam. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Jay, Conall, Kelly, Fionn, Oisín, Cian, Sophie, Lilly and Kate, son-in-law Greg, Sam’s partner Donna, brother John, sisters Theresa, Bernie and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Rosaleen, Mary, Kathleen, Rita and Phil.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Sammy's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Sammy and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Jack (Jackie) Coburn of Wallace's Cove, Blackrock, Louth / Blackrock, Louth / Kells, Meath

Peacefully at his home. Former Captain of Headfort Golf Club, Kells, Co. Meath (1986). Beloved husband of Christine (née) Caraher and dear dad of Ciarán, Aodán, David and Siobhán. Predeceased by his son Seán (infancy), parents John and Alice (Ciss), brothers Bertie and Patrick, sisters Doris and Carmel. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Louis, sister Margaret, son in-law Lorcan, daughters in-law Elizabeth, Eimar and Lynda, grandchildren Jason, Charlotte, Dáire, Connor, Aoibhín, Bláthnaid, Madalyn, Alana, Cáitlin and Emma, his wonderful friend Fr. Eamon Kavanagh C.Ss.R, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Lord Rest His Soul

Due to Government restrictions Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only in Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church on Friday at 12 noon and can be viewed by webcam link www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

Private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium

The death has occurred of Kieran Devine of Grangebellew, Louth

In his 87th year, peacefully at home. Kieran, beloved son of the late Peter and Josephine (née Maguire). Predeceased by his sisters Attracta, Sheila and Philomena, brother Pat and nephews Michael, Sean and Kevin. Sadly missed by his brother Owen, sisters Margaret and Carmel, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Mary, his nephews Terry, Desmond, Seamus, Sean, Brian, David, Alan, Peter, Colm, Fergus and Aidan, nieces Marie, Lelia, Bernadette, Pauline, Angela, Sinead, Philomena, Caroline, Maura and Niamh, grandnephews and grandnieces including James, Odhran and Liadh who were extremely fond of Kieran, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral for Kieran will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.