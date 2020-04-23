Sky
ANSWERED: What were those bright lights in the sky over Ireland last night?
If you didn't know what they were you'd think they were UFOs!
File photo
Have you seen them? A weather forecaster in Ireland has spotted Elon Musk's Starlink satellites moving over Ireland.
In a post on Facebook on Monday night, Alan O'Reilly of a regional weather forecast site said: "I spotted a few Starlink satellites moving in the sky but Venus stealing the show."
Starlink is a project that intends to put 12,000 satellites into the Earth's orbit so they can provide cheap Wi-Fi to the world.
They're built and launched by SpaceX, a rocket company, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk.
The firm sends its satellites up in batches of 60 at a time and has so far deployed 362 into orbit.
