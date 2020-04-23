Louth and Monaghan garda raids turn up €94,000 worth of cannabis plus cash and five arrested

Gardaí have seized approximately €94,000 worth of Cannabis, €15,500 in cash and arrested five persons following a number of search operations carried out in the Monaghan and Louth areas on Wednesday.

A car was stopped by Gardaí in the Cloughvalley Upper area of Carrickmackross at approximately 2:30pm. Two male occupants of the car aged in their 20s and 30s were found to be in possession of €15,500 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The cash was seized and follow up searches were conducted at two residential premises in Drogheda. Cannabis plants (pending analysis) with an estimated combined value of €30,000 were seized at these premises.

The two men were arrested and are currently detained at Carrickmacross and Castleblaney Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Additional searches were carried out at a residential premises in the Collon area of Co. Louth. Cannabis plants (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €64,000 were seized.

One woman and two men, all aged in their 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Drogheda and Dundalk Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.