Garda spat at during Louth assault and public order incident

Local Gardaí have arrested and charged a man, aged in his late 30s, in relation to an incident of assault and public order, which occurred in Moneymore, Drogheda this afternoon.

At approximately 3.30pm, while Gardaí were responding to a separate incident in the area, the man approached Gardaí and interfered with a Garda member who was conducting an arrest. The man proceeded to spit at the Garda.

The man was arrested and taken to Drogheda Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before Dundalk District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

The initial incident being attended to by Gardaí was in relation to a male (20s) who was reported to be in possession of a knife. This man evaded Gardaí and a foot pursuit ensued; he was arrested a short distance away. He is also due to appear before Dundalk District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.