Discarded PPE in Dundalk a growing issue of concern

The increased presence of discarded Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) littered across the Dundalk area in recent weeks has become a growing issue of concern for local residents.

Footpaths and grass areas in locations such as the Coes Road and St Alphonsus’ Road have been covered with discarded latex gloves and face masks as the use of PPE equipment among locals is rising throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

This pressing issue poses not just environmental hazards but also a health hazard as members of the public such as young children could come into contact, causing a risk of cross-contamination as the infection continues to spread.

There has been evidence of locals disposing of this equipment outside supermarkets and along highly populated areas such as Tom Bellew Avenue.

PICTURED: The corner of Tom Bellew Avenue

As vital services such as nursing homes in the locality struggle to access PPE equipment, such littering of equipment, which is crucial for frontline workers and vulnerable members of the public by the general public is a cause for great concern among the community.

With foot traffic increasing throughout this isolation period, it is important to remember to use the bins provided around the locality and to safely dispose of items such as face masks or gloves if used, in order to attempt to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and keep our community protected.

PICTURED: on St Alphonsus’ Road