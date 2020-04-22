‘Wee jaunt’ over the mountain for Louth family helped raise funds for CF

The Gallagher family from Ravensdale recently translated their usual “wee jaunt” across the mountain into a fine donation for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, WRITES CAOIMHÍN REILLY.

Iain Gallagher, his wife, Maire, and 13-year-old son Cathal walked 6.5km, while always staying within the recommended two kilometre radius of home, on April 10 to mark CF Ireland’s 65 Roses Day, which is their chief fundraiser.

While there were text numbers and donation facilities via the organisation’s official website, the Gallaghers managed to raise over €1,600 alone on their Facebook page, a fairly considerable sum on a day where they’d otherwise have been stationed in the Marshes Shopping Centre gathering funds.

“We took in some amazing views,” Iain told The Democrat.

“We’re on the mountain, I’ve lived here all my life and I never actually appreciated Dulargy and Ravensdale as much as I have during this lockdown. Our back garden is the mountain!

“My wife is a scout and she plotted out a route that we could take that would mean we would stay within the two kilometres.”

Cathal, an U13 footballer with Bellurgan United, the club in which his father is also a coach, has battled CF since birth and so the Gallaghers are only too aware of the huge role the funds raised play in the lives of many sufferers.

There is a local cystic fibrosis organisation, of which Iain and Maire are integrally involved, that run campaigns in a bid to both raise awareness and gather financial support for locals with CF. Normally planned in cooperation with The Lumpers Bar on the June Bank Holiday weekend, alternative arrangements are at an early stage.

But life continues for Cathal and his parents, with daily medical procedures commonplace in the absence of schoolboys’ football at Flynn Park.

“We’re missing Bellurgan big time,” says Iain. “It’s a massive part of our lives.

“The exercise, physio, is a big part of Cathal’s life. Every day before he goes to school he has to do his physio. Trying to keep him right without Bellurgan is tough going because normally he’d be training at the club two or three times per week, at least. The garden is getting some use now!

“CF is a disease that attacks the digestive system and the lungs - they’re the main issues; the physio side of it keeps the lungs active and the digestive side, he has to take digestive enzymes with and after every meal - he could be on 30 or 40 of those a day depending on what fat content he takes in the day.

“It maybe sounds scary to some people that he has to take 30 or 40 tablets a day, but that’s just the digestive side of it. There’s other supplements that he has to take and he’s on the wonder drug - Orkambi - which we fought the government tooth and nail to get, and we got it. It’s definitely a help and working out for us.

“He takes all his medication himself. He has a sideline condition called CFRD - cystic fibrosis related diabetes - so he has to take insulin every morning and he does all that himself; he’s a good lad and manages it very well.

“He started in the Bush in September and he’s doing well; he’s beyond his years; a very clued-in young fella and I’d say his friends from Dulargy National School - there was a big group of them started at the Bush together - are a big help to him; they look after him.”

They’re ‘United’, some may say.