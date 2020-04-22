Dundalk business owner: ‘No light at end of the tunnel’ for small businesses

There is “no light at the end of the tunnel” for many small businesses right now, says Killian Allen of Freestyle Amusements based here in Dundalk.

“The pandemic leaves a very uncertain future for both myself and other small business owners,” Killian proffers, while speaking to the Democrat this week.

“Like myself, most small businesses still have the same bills, I still have my direct debits, including finance, insurance, premises, going out.

“I still had the same accountancy bill and website hosting and admin charges and we’re not turning a penny,” Killian adds, with clear exasperation.

The local businessman explained that his own industry was in difficulty before the Covid-19 crisis even hit.

“This is not anybody's fault, it was my choice to go into the fairground and amusements business. I chose it at a young age and on starting my own business at the age of 15 I have never looked back.

“It’s seven days a week from March until September,” he adds. “There was literally no income for the winter months, however in the last four years I have successfully secured contracts for both Halloween and Christmas.”

2019 brought with it its own hardships, says Killian.

“All public Liability for funfairs went up 300% across the board. This resulted in some of Ireland's oldest funfair operators closing their doors as it was not viable for them to trade.”

Already, 2020 has the added incredible financial hardship of a global pandemic to contend with now.

“This year again up until the March 1, 90% of funfair operators were very unsure if they would even have insurance cover, as there were very few insurance companies wanting to work in Ireland - the book of quantum needs reforming and judges need to reduce the amounts being paid out on bogus claims,” Killian warns.

On insurance cover, Killian says that despite paying for ‘business interruption’ as part of his policy, Covid-19, he says, does not fit within that remit.

“I have an extra policy for business interruption, which kicks in if your business has to close for any reason - the insurance companies across the board are refusing to pay out on business interruption insurance for the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He adds: “I understand and agree that the priority at the present time is people's safety and to get this virus gone, but the trail of destruction, both financially and economically, is going to be extraordinary, leading to a worldwide recession.”

Some form of state intervention is needed, Killian agrees.

“I am not asking for grants or funding or free rent or to stop my loans, I am asking for the Minister of Finance and the Central Bank to step in and sanction or pass some laws or regulations that all insurance companies have to comply with in regards to business interruption insurance for Covid 19.

“This is not just the leisure industry, it's all business. We have all paid for business interruption insurance for years for the likelihood of something like this.”