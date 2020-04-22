Dundalk woman caring for older relative battling Covid-19 at home opens up about fears

A Dundalk woman has spoken out about her fears and struggles while caring for an older relative who is battling Covid-19 at their home and also the lack of HSE support she feels she has received so far.

Speaking to the Democrat, the local woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she and one other family member are caring for their grandmother around the clock at their self-isolated home.

Her grandmother’s condition, although not serious enough for her to be admitted to hospital at the moment, is troubling her, she says.

“This morning her temperature is low, I can’t seem to get it up. Her breathing is shallow, she’s just very stubborn,” the 27-year-old explained.

“It’s hard - you’re encouraging them to try and eat and get fluids into them; then monitoring breathing and temperature and the dreaded night time when you go in and check are they breathing when they're asleep.”

When asked about what support she has received, the local woman said they have been on their own in many respects.

“We haven't received any help from HSE or doctors. It’s just our own family support. I know how to take temperatures, I know what’s low and what’s high. She’s been checked at night time. We’re making sure that we’re trying to get her to eat (too).

“I told her that if she doesn’t eat, we’re going to phone an ambulance, because that would be the last resort, to send her to hospital.”

They have been caring for their grandmother, who is in her late 60s, for a number of days now. Early on, they did receive some contact from officials.

“I know someone from Dublin rang and asked who has been living with her and doing the contact tracing. I live with her, but she hasn’t been around anyone, apart from me and another family member. We’ve been wearing masks and gloves. We’re constantly cleaning. We’re doing everything we can. I put together a to-do list. It’s put up every day. We’ve loads of hand sanitiser.”

The local woman has taken it upon herself to make sure her grandmother is getting the best care they can provide given the circumstances - but it takes its toll.

“My job at the moment is to protect her. She is my main priority. As much as I am annoying her with a thermometer and getting her to eat something, I don’t care.

“I feel like her life is in my hands for her not to go to the hospital - that’s the last place we want her to go. I just try not to think the worst and take one day at a time and If she overcomes this it’s all worth it.”