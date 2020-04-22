Man charged in connection with Louth cocaine and cannabis seizure

Louth Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with the seizure of approximately €7,800 of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb.



Gardaí attached to the Drogheda Drug Unit carried out a search of a house at Riverbank in Drogheda shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday April 21, 2020.



During the course of the intelligence-led operation Gardaí located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb, which is estimated to be worth approximately €7,800.



A man in his mid-20s was arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



This man was subsequently charged yesterday evening in connection with this incident and is due to appear the courts at a later date.