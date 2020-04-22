Dundalk cafe owner: ‘Fingers crossed everyone will come out the other end’

As a father of two young boys, local business owner Daniel McLoughlin has enjoyed the blessed gift of real quality time with his children over the past number of weeks. But that unique personal joy has been thrown into sharp relief against the reality of having to make some difficult - and painful - business decisions due to Covid-19.

Daniel, owner of Rocksalt Café’s, located in Blackrock and Dundalk, has been busy trying to find ways to keep the business afloat amid this crisis.

Speaking to the Democrat this week, he touches on the worrying times for himself and other businesses in the community and how the café has been able to cope.

“It is certainly eye-opening and it’s a worrying time for local businesses, It is a very hard time. A lot of local businesses will be struggling, but as I said, we’re lucky enough.

“We’ve had a very positive first two years in business, good business and trade and we’re probably in a healthy position as a business to push on.”

He says he has been forced to temporarily cut staff numbers until the doors are permitted to reopen. Offering reduced services such as takeaway and limited café opening hours has allowed Daniel to keep some members aboard the team throughout the pandemic as best as he can, however it’s still having a tough impact on himself and the staff.

“At the moment our whole team is all, the majority of them have gone on the Government’s COVID-19 scheme on a temporary basis. So the idea of it is that when we can start opening fully again, that they come back on board as well as I think everyone is raring to go.”

“Thankfully, we’ve been able to get a few people a day or two of work as well which is always something good to be able to give back to the guys, it keeps them happy and it is something that the community have been very happy to receive and it has been fantastic for us.”

Although times have been challenging in recent weeks, the young man has continued to try and have a positive outlook on the current situation, with an element of excitement as he uses this time to reflect and improve on the operation of the business.

“With everything that is happening it has been able to give me the time and headspace that I needed to really look at the business, to plan where we want to go. When else will you live through a global pandemic and have to navigate your business through it? That is the way that I’m looking at it, to try and looking at the positive side of things”.

With control being taken out of many local business owners' hands, he acknowledges the fact that many might not be in a fortunate position like himself to try to keep operations going, albeit limited.

There’s nothing anybody can do at the moment to prevent this or to stop it from impacting the community or their business in terms of local business leaders so what you need to do is to use the time wisely and really think or different ways that you can drive the business.”

On top of running the business, Daniel, who is the father to two young boys, is finding the free time quite rewarding as a paren.

“I have two young boys as well so we’re trying. I’ve spent more time in the past couple of weeks than I have been able to ever have, which has been great as well and it’s been great for me to be able to bond with them”.

He is continuing to be hopeful that if the restrictions are lifted after May 5 that gradually local cafes may be able to reopen if permitted while following social distancing and hygiene guidelines, allowing locals to come together again to socialise in a cautious manner, if permitted.

“We’re used to having queues out the door, especially here in Blackrock with people sharing tables. That probably won’t be the case for us anymore, or at least whenever we initially reopen, we’ll have to relook at that.

“Thankfully we are about to open an extension to Rocksalt so it will become easy to spread out and ensure social distancing in the restaurant which will be something everyone will have to look at across the board. Everyone is going to have to be really cautious about cleanliness and hygiene standards.”

Focusing on the bigger picture, Daniel shares his thoughts about what the future may hold for the owners and staff in the majority of sectors outside of hospitality locally and how the economy may be affected by these trying times when some sense of normality can be resumed.

“I suppose the longer they hold off, the worse it will be for local businesses and for the economy as a whole. People will be laid off and people will be without jobs, there won’t be a demand for certain sectors and jobs going forward so I think everyone will feel a pinch across the board and hopefully it will bounce back. I would be hopeful that within six months (of reopening) that we would be back thereabouts anyway.

“I think that the economy will bounce back, it will be a slow burner I’m sure but once they lift restrictions people will be able to be out and about again and hopefully, it will be a slower process that maybe they will open restaurants with 30 seats or more than up to 100 then for fully fledged pubs and restaurants will be opened to get the economy going again”.

The Rocksalt café owner has been occupied in recent weeks, from launching a website to the limited takeaway and cafe services in a bid to provide for the community throughout these trying times.

“During this time, we have looked at a couple of different options. We got a brand new website launched last week. We also launched an online shop as well so people can buy our coffee beans online and our running tops and gear”

Launching the online shop has been a great opportunity and a hit for the business as it allows customers to brew the coffee at home while still trying to generate income to keep afloat in order to provide for the limited number of staff.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind but the fact that we’ve been closed and no money coming in essentially. It was the right thing to do and the time to do it so just jumped straight in. We only launched the store in the past week and we’ve had over 100 bags of coffee sold”

Rocksalt has also launched a delivery service in the past two weeks, which allows locals to order a healthier meal choice. The service has proved to be a hit, with pre-order options available online via the Q Kangaroo service or over the telephone.

“It gives us an idea of what we could be doing going forward as well, that maybe that could be something, especially from Rocksalt in town that we do a delivery option on the weekends as well so it gets you thinking.”

Daniel decided to open the hatch window of the Blackrock location to serve tea and coffees to locals while adhering to social distancing practices, allowing locals to get their coffee fix in a safe manner while out for their daily exercise. With staff and customer safety being at the forefront, he felt as if the opportunity was a success.

“People really really enjoyed that and it was good to get that social interaction back again and talk to our customers. They all abided by the social distancing guidelines and we marked it out on the street so there was no issue there. Everything was takeaway so nobody came into the store, our team were very well protected, I think the main thing is that obviously you look after the team and that they keep well and healthy.

“It certainly is a scary time, but fingers crossed everyone will come out the other end and I do think that certain local businesses around the locality will bounce back quickly. Everybody will be raring to get back out again, enjoying coffee and meeting and catching up with loved ones and family and enjoying the birthdays, weddings and christenings or communions that were unfortunately put on hold.”

Daniel remains hopeful that the circumstances are temporary and that in the near future, operations may be able to start up again for himself and all in the locality and the community spirit can resume once again.

“The way I see it is it's really just somebody has just hit pause on everything at the moment and hopefully they will hit play very soon.”