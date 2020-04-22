Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Fr. Patrick (Paddy) SM Byrne Milltown, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at Cherryfield Lodge. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Leenane (Kiernan) and Maureen Watson, all his close relatives, his Marist Confreres and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, but his Requiem Mass may be viewed on Thursday morning, April 23, at 11.30am at www.stbrendanscoolcok.org.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kearney (née Mc Gahon) of Dogstown, Trim, Meath / Ardee

Peacefully at her home, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son James. Much loved mother of Joe, Breda, Pat, Michael, Kathleen, Bernadette and Rosaleen. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

In line with Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday in Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, followed by burial in Reaghstown Cemetery, Ardee. A Memorial Mass for Kathleen will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Mulholland, The Bungalow, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Conlon) and much loved father of James, Ann Marie (Thornton) Thomas, Roisin (Duffy), Mairéad (Kirk), John, Claire and Eilish (O’Hare). Predeceased by his brother Gene and sisters Kathleen, Jenny and Majella. Thomas will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his 16 grandchildren, his sisters Anne Begley, Rita Campbell and Helen Agnew, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Thomas’s Funeral will take place privately, due to the government restrictions at this time. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

As the numbers are restricted to ten family only, Tommy’s Funeral will be streamed live at 11am on Thursday 23rd April.

The death has occurred of Ronan O'Rahilly London and formerly, Dublin / Carlingford

Passed away peacefully at Carlingford Nursing Home, County Louth, on Monday 20th April. Beloved husband to Catherine, much loved brother to Nuala, Roisin and Iseult, an inspiration to his nephews and nieces Lorna, Shane, Mark, Misty, Vanessa, Frank, Maria, Gina, Lucia and to his stepson Caspian.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a Mass for the repose of Ronan's Soul will be celebrated without the family or community attending. The Mass can be viewed online at 10am on Thursday, 23rd April. Please follow this link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-grange

The restrictions necessitate that Ronan’s funeral takes place in the presence of his family only. Please respect the government's advice, remembering Ronan and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of George Ryan Westport, Mayo / Inchicore, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly / Dundalk

Peacefully on April 21 in the wonderful care of the staff of the Pilgrim's Rest Nursing Home, Westport, Co. Mayo. Formerly of Inchicore, Dublin 8, Lucan, Co. Dublin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and a proud native of the Point Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Remembered with much love by daughters, Áine, Breda, Clare and Eithne and son Gearóid, his sister Sr. Clare Ryan SSL, his nieces, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his son Dermot and first wife, Mary and second wife Joan who sadly passed away in January.

A private funeral service will take place in St. Mary's Church, Westport, Co. Mayo, on April 23, with private burial afterwards in Aughavale Cemetery.