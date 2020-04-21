Over 75% of Irish looking to travel and work abroad remain hopeful about travel plans in 2020

Despite restrictions and lockdowns across the world halting non-essential travel for hundreds of thousands of people across the globe, most (76%) would-be Irish travelers remain hopeful that they will still be able to spread their wings and fly.

78% of those surveyed say that if travel restrictions ease later in the year they would feel comfortable travelling to other countries. These sentiments were expressed in a new survey conducted by global visa specialists Visa First.

The Irish company asked 400 of their customers, primarily working holidaymakers, all of whom who have applied for and/or been granted travel visas, for their views on how the Covid-19 pandemic has and will continue to impact travel plans for the remainder of the year.

The survey also pointed to widespread support for the Government’s response to the crisis with 97% saying the Government have been excellent or at least good in how they have approached it.

Highlights from the Visa First Travel 2020 survey revealed:

Of the 97% who had plans to travel this year, 73% say their travel plans have been cancelled, while 24% responded that they had “not yet” been impacted

Of those whose plans had been cancelled or who had to return home, the vast majority (49%) were travelling to countries in Europe, while 20% were travelling to Asia and a further 13% had plans to go to Australia or New Zealand

69% believe the Government have been excellent in their approach to the crisis; while 28% say they’ve been good but need to do more

75% believe Irish public have responded well to the crisis, while 32% say that although most people are doing what they should, there’s still a portion who are not. 22% say the people’s response is just ok.

Kellsie Larkin, Manager with Visa First said the results were “encouraging to a certain extent”,

“Nobody knows for sure the timelines that are involved but we absolutely will come out of this at some point, and it’s good to see that people are at least hopeful about the future. Going overseas to work and experience other cultures is a big part of the Irish psyche – thousands leave our shores yearly either to holiday or to work, or both.

"Although people have had these trips curtailed or cancelled, the fact that 76% are confident that they may still be able to embark on their overseas adventures at some point this year is reassuring. Also, it’s worth noting that although people will be understandably cautious about where they go, it’s interesting that 78% of our survey respondents say they would be comfortable to go to other countries once the restrictions have lifted”.