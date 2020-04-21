Transport

Dundalk gardai detect car speeding at over 200km/h on M1

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Gardai with the Dundalk Road Policing Unit on a Covid-19 patrol, detected the driver of the above car speeding at an eye-watering 202km/h on the M1 in Louth today.

The speed limit is 120km/h.

Gardai say that a prosecution for dangerous driving is set to follow.