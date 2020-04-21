Transport
Dundalk gardai detect car speeding at over 200km/h on M1
Gardai
Gardai with the Dundalk Road Policing Unit on a Covid-19 patrol, detected the driver of the above car speeding at an eye-watering 202km/h on the M1 in Louth today.
The speed limit is 120km/h.
Gardai say that a prosecution for dangerous driving is set to follow.
Dundalk RPU on #Covid19 patrol detected the driver of this car at a speed of 202km/h on the M1 today.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 21, 2020
Prosecution to follow for Dangerous Driving#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/8GIW1eO3j6
