Dundalk man to run full marathon within 2km of home for great cause

Local man Stephen O'Connor has set himself the supreme challenge of running a full marathon - 26 miles! - all within a 2km radius of his home in Lordship.

But Stephen is hoping the good folk of Dundalk and Louth will help him along by donating to the Children's Respite Centre in Lordship and Special Olympics Ireland.

To this end, he has set up a GoFundMe page to bring in the much-needed funds.

"Both are registered charities in Ireland doing fantastic work for the young and vulnerable," explained Stephen.

"As practically everything has shut down, all donations and fundraising have been severely affected. Covid-19 has had a significant impact on Special Olympics Ireland income, most notably the postponement of their National Collection Day.

"Part of the donations received will help Special Olympics Ireland’s vision to increase their reach so that every person with an intellectual disability has the opportunity, in their local community, to participate in high-quality Olympic style sport and leadership activities that bring life-changing experiences of increased skills, self-confidence, and joy.

"Special Olympics Ireland are a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability from the age of 4 years old with no upper age limit. Currently, almost 8,000 athletes from across the island of Ireland participate in 15 different sports through Special Olympics.

"Anything raised through this page will be divided evenly between both Special Olympics Ireland and The Children's Respite Centre."

Stephen explained further the details of his constricted challenge.

"I will be covering a full marathon distance, that's 42.2km or 26.2miles in old money, without leaving the speel limit zones in Lordship. This is a single person event, I cant encourage any spectators but if you are passing through Lordship on an essential trip, please give me a wave and a beep.

"I will be doing this on Sunday the 3rd of May 2020 from 8am to approximately 12midday.

"Every single-family in this country is currently affected by this crisis and we are all feeling the pressure, even if you can donate just €5, it will all add up in the end."

Donate HERE