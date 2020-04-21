Dundalk nursing home reveal they had been ‘pleading’ for HSE help since early April

In a statement released to the Democrat today, Dealgan Nursing Home in Dundalk, which has been battling a Covid-19 outbreak, revealed they had been calling for support from the HSE since their first confirmed case on April 4.

A HSE hospital group announced yesterday that they had taken over the management of the facility on April 17 - nearly two weeks after the first confirmed case.

Delagan House said they now “welcomed” the support provided by RCSI Hospital Group, saying: “The Management and Staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home welcome the support being provided by the RCSI Hospital Group to help us overcome an outbreak of Covid -19 in our home.”

Adding: “It is exactly the support for which we have been pleading since our first confirmed case on April 4th.”

The local care facility also stated that they have kept families of residents informed throughout the outbreak, saying: “Our priority is and always has been the care of our residents and we have kept families informed by e-mail as the situation developed over the past two weeks.”

Reports have stated that there have been ten deaths of residents from the home - some in hospital - in the last ten days, however, it is unknown how many are related to Covid-19 at this stage.

The nursing home currently accommodates 63 residents.