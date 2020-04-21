Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Rita Fitzgerald (née McDonald) of Beaumont, Dublin / Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St. Clare’s Nursing Home, Griffith Avenue; beloved wife of the late Christy and loving mother of Peter, Chris, Brian, Angela and Paul. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, Janice, Vera, Marie and also Michelle and Tania; son-in-law Carl, grandchildren, Karen, Dara, Michelle, Petrona, Sinéad, Alan, Sarah, Tara, Erin, Barry, Neil, Lauren, Shane, Josh, Jamie, and Sofia, great-grandchildren, Sarah, Cristian, Noah, Chloe, Lucy, Max, Conor, Ella, Rian, and Cian, nieces, Marie and Joan, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of Christina Mullen (née Woods) of Market Street and formerly of Saint Clements Park, Dundalk

Dido Mullen (née Woods), Monday 20th April 2020, peacefully, in the love and tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Noel, brother Jimmy, sisters Sarah and May. Dido will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Lorraine, sons Philip and Noel, step-son Frank, sister Philomena (Blondie) Cumiskey, son in-law David Mulligan, daughters in-law Anne and Leisa, grandchildren Gareth, Neil, Chloe, Brendan, Ryan and Eimear, great-grandchildren Sophie and Willow, sister in-law Briege Mullen, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Dido's funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred of Doreen Rogers (née Shields) of Cedarwood Park and formerly of Saint Joseph's Park, Dundalk

Unexpectedly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Andy, son Sean, parents Thomas and Margaret, brothers Freddie and Thomas, sisters Mary Tuite and Briege Maguire, She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Stephen (New Zealand), Andrew, Barry and Ciarán, daughters Adrianne and Margaret, brothers Paddy, Gerard and Brendan, sisters Margaret Farrell and Bernadette Costello, son in-law Aidan Thompson, daughters in-law Alison, Katey, Sheena, Linda and Sonya, grandchildren, great-grandaughter, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

''Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings''

Doreen's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only.