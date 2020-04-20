BREAKING: HSE hospital group take over Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk

In a statement released to the Democrat this afternoon, The RCSI Hospital Group has confirmed that they have taken over the “operational management” of Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk due to the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic.

It comes after concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on both residents and staff grew in recent days.



The statement reads:



The RCSI Hospital Group has taken over the operational management of Dealgan Nursing Home, Dundalk, as of April 17 to assist during the period of Covid-19. The nursing home currently accommodates 63 residents.



This involves the RCSI Hospital Group being responsible for ensuring a necessary model of care through provision of appropriate nursing and medical staff, thereby ensuring residents’ wellbeing.



The RCSI Hospital Group is working closely with the Registered Provider at this time. It is anticipated that this arrangement will be in place for a number of weeks with a review date May 31. HIQA have been notified of this new arrangement.



Verbal communication with all families of this new arrangement has commenced and written communication will issue today.