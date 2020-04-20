Louth gardai stop car with a long, long list of serious issues...

Yesterday Gardaí from the Louth Divisional Roads Policing Unit in Drogheda Garda Station detected this car speeding at 77kmh in a 50kmh zone.

According to gardai on their official Twitter account today, it later transpired that the driver was disqualified, had no insurance, no tax and no NCT.

The four occupants of the car were also out of their 2km Covid-19 radius.

Gardai say prosecutions are to follow.