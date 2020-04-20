Dundalk woman to dance in garden on 90th birthday for charities

Kathleen Lynch from Blackrock has decided that even though she cannot spend her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends, she will still be celebrating the milestone date regardless - and raising much-needed funds for two charities very close to her heart in the process!

Kathleen's birthday wishes are to encourage people to help her raise funds for two charities close to her heart - Age Action and Irish Red Cross.

Kathleen and her husband Donnie (94) have been isolating since early March in their home in Sandylane, Blackrock and to encourage people to donate, Kathleen will dance in the garden for a total of 90 minutes (throughout the day) on her birthday May 1st. With the support and encouragement of her husband Donnie.

For Kathleen, time spent with loved ones, is the most valuable. Something that the Covid 19 has robbed them of - as with all families, particularly the elderly and most vulnerable throughout the world.

You can donate here

Therefore as witness to the generosity they received when they were in need, Kathleen would now like to encourage people to help her by supporting and donating whatever you can to these worthwhile charities.

Age Action has launched a Covid-19 Hardship Fund in conjunction with the Irish Red Cross to respond to the immediate needs of older people in vulnerable situations experiencing additional hardship as a result of the Covid-19 health crisis. Irish Red Cross are also supporting the Front Line Staff accessing needs in the Hospitals across Ireland.

You can donate here