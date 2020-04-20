Dundalk pub's touching tribute to frontline heroes

Oscar's pub on Francis Street in Dundalk has put together a touching window display tribute to our frontline heroes in the health service and beyond.

The pub, which is owned by Mark Gogarty, has been closed for some time now due to the lockdown restrictions, however they still found time to put together this lovely display.

Speaking to the Democrat, a patron of the pub said: "As you can imagine it’s a hard time for people who run pubs at the minute. Mark seems to be the only pub in town to do this and I think it would be fitting to give him a mention, if possible."