Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, April 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Cyril Finnegan of “Āit mo Chroí”, Feede, Mountpleasant, Dundalk, Louth / Athlone, Westmeath

Peacefully, at home, in the tender care of his family. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Lennon, Athlone), dear dad of Charlene, Wayne, Tara, Mark and Avril and adored gran-gran of Saoirse, Amy, Priya, Aoife, Khloe, Sam and Isabella. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, partners Alan, Edwina, Gary, Críona and Bryan, brothers Ambrose and Declan, sister Ursula, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, friends and his colleagues in Ballymascanlon House Hotel and his staff and the customers of Coffee Depot, Long Walk. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Gertrude, brothers Martin, who died in infancy and Matthew, recently deceased and by his father-in-law Peter Lennon.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Cyril’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Cyril and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Breeda Gernon (née Finlay) of Newrath, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Breeda, predeceased by her son Nigel and brother Colman, will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Rodger, Walter, David and Garreth, grand-children Neil, Bobby (Robert), Emma, John, David Jnr., Aoife, Dearbhala, Joseph, Cearaigh, Enya and Alannah, great-grandchild Fawn, sisters Cepta, Dolores and Eithna, daughters-in-law Fionnula, Ann and Zita, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Walter, her special friends relatives and neighbours.

May Breeda Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass and Burial will take place.

The death has occurred of Margaret Larkin (née McGowan) of Boyle O'Reilly Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearly loved mother of Tom, Mary, Helen, Anne, Patricia, Michael, Joe, Caroline, Fiona and Daniel. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sister Mary Doyle, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the presence of family members only.

The restrictions necessitate that Margaret's funeral takes place in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Margaret and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) McEeneaney (née Coyne) of Fatima Drive, Dundalk / Dublin

Peacefully, in the loving care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Peter, sisters Norah, Mary and Betty and brother James. Dearly loved mother of Dermot, John, Michael, Peter and Laura (Newberry). She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, son-in-law Willie, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Jacqueline and Ita, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother John (Dublin), sisters Maggie and Tessie (Dublin), sister-in-law Mary (Dublin),nephews, nieces, all of her relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Sally's funeral will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Sally and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Gay Nicholson of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth / Cross, Mayo

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, 19th April 2020. Gay, much-loved husband of Anne, dear father of Sinead and David, loving Pap of Evan, Finn, Rory, Conal and Cara and brother of Paddy, Fr Ambrose, Evelyn and the late Gretta, Maura and Eamonn. Gay will be sadly missed by by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sister, son in law Tom Mulroe, daughter in law Cathy, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Gay’s Funeral will take place privately, due to the government restrictions at this time. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

The death has occurred of Bernard Wynne of Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown, Dundalk/ Lusk, Dublin

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, having received the tender and thoughtful care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home over the last three years. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Geraldine (nee Hughes), children Gerry, Peter, Mary Beth, John and Jane, their partners Róisín, Martina, Gary, Lydia and John, grandchildren Lily, Hannah and Sadie, brother Dermott, sister Dotti, brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Bernard's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Bernard and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth-Lila Roddy (née McGee) of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk / Carlingford

Peacefully, in the tender care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) and her darling daughter Teresa. Lila will be sadly missed by her loving son Noel, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings,

Lila's Funeral will take privately.

The death has occurred of Marie Garvey (née Toal) of St. Brigids Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife and best friend of Peter, doting mother of Neil and daughter of the late James and Josephine. Marie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, son, daughter-in-law Ceri, adored granddaughters Freya and Sofia, brothers Joe, Peader and Brendan, sisters Kay (McShane), Anne (Rogers), Frances and Geraldine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, a large circle of great friends and all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Marie’s Funeral will be held in private.

The death has occurred of Dominic- Soldier McNally of Meadow Grove and formerly of Toberona Cottages, Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by his son Paul. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, sons Dermot, Keith and David, daughters Audrey and Vivienne, brother Joe, daughters-in-law Brenda, Tanya and Sinead grandchildren Aoife, Niamh, Emily, James, Matthew and Keelan, brother in-law Tubby, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings,

Dominic's Funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred of Paul Smith of Cluain Fhada, Lis na Dara, Dundalk / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Suddenly at his residence Cluain Fhada, Lis na Dara, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Desmond and Margaret (late) of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Paul will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Sinead, son Shane and their mum Geraldine, relatives, friends and neighbours.

At Peace

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings,

Paul's funeral will take privately.

A celebration of Paul's life will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Details will be posted at a later stage.

The death has occurred of Georgina Ward (née McDonagh) of Dundalk / Newry, Down

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Craigavon Area Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters Kathleen, Mary and Charmaine, son Patrick, family relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of immediate family members only. The restrictions necessitate that Georgina's funeral takes place in the presence of family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Georgina and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Maureen Woods Ó Caoilte (née Meehan) of Bosco, Kilsaran, Castlebellingham

Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Maureen, beloved wife of Gearóid (Gerry) and dear mam of Ríona, Gearárd, Cathal, Cormac and Máirtín. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, daughters in-law Mairéad and Patti, son in-law Terry, grandchildren Garrett, Dermot, Aoife, Hugh, Éadaoin, Aonghus, Sorcha, Rory and Seán, great-grandchildren Joseph and Niamh, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, neighbours and her wonderful carers.

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul

Due to the government restrictions regarding public gatherings,

Maureen's funeral will take privately.