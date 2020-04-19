Dundalk FC legend announces famed Lanzarote pub not to reopen after Covid-19 lockdown

For the last number of years, Dermot Keely's pub in Puerto Del Carmen in Lanzarote has become a destination for locals visiting the Spanish island, however, the Dundalk FC legend has announced today that even after the Covid-19 lockdown lifts, the pub will not reopen.

Keely's Bar took to Facebook to reveal the news and thank those that made the pub a go-to spot for so many Irish.

"As everyone knows, these are very difficult times, who would have imagined last year that the whole world would be closed down.

Here in Beautiful Lanzarote we start our 6th week of total lockdown today, and it is now extended to 10th May. Very strict here with No walks, cycling or beach. I'm sure lovers of Lanzarote have seen pictures of a deserted Puerto del Carmen.

"When this is over, it will be a very different Lanzarote and I think unfortunately some bars, restaurants will not reopen.

"Dermot and I will not be opening Keely"s bar again, we have had 2 wonderful years and met some of the nicest people, people called in and supported us, people that knew us, or knew people that did. The League of Ireland family have been amazing, from all around the country, supporters, players and even referees! The stories and how people remember Dermot playing, managing or kicking people have been brilliant. The jerseys, pictures and programmes are very precious."

Although the pub has closed, the Keelys said they will remain on on the island.

"We will still be here in Lanzarote and really hope if any of you are coming over to contact us, we can have a drink with you now!!

"We have all the jerseys etc and if anyone would like something back please let me know (Jim Atkinson I have yours, it's very special)

"Lastly a big thanks to the people of Dundalk, the supporters who have been amazing and always called in and sent everyone they knew into us

"There are too many to mention, but all of you have given us great memories and new friends.

"C'mon the Town

Dermot and Jane"