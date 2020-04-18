Appeal for 'escaped' parrot in Louth area

The Collon Animal Sanctuary has put out a public appeal for the safe return of a parrot which escaped from the facility today.

The African Grey parrot is named 'Smokey' and the sanctuary posted on social media that he "will not survive if we do not catch him".

If spotted please call 087 7697503

The sanctuary also gave further advise should anyone see him:

"Further advice if Smokey is spotted - please phone us first then is possible put out a dog crate with some resting branches inside & throw plenty of food (Smokey loves apple slices) around both inside & out.

Please keep children & dogs away.

If you see crows squaking in a particular check that area.]."